Kovalenko was reassigned from the KHL's Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod to AHL Colorado on Tuesday. He is dealing with a leg injury sustained at the end of the KHL campaign, so it's unclear when the 24-year-old will make his debut for the club.

Kovalenko had an injury-riddled campaign, as he also missed time with a wrist injury and an undisclosed injury. The winger still put up 35 points in 42 contests when healthy, showcasing his strong offense. He'll likely need to play in the AHL at least to begin 2024-25, assuming the leg injury heals appropriately by the fall.