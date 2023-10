Kovalenko (wrist) is expected to return to action for Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL on Nov. 2, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko's head coach, Igor Larionov, confirmed the news with a Russian News Outlet. Without Kovalenko, the Torpedo have gone 5-5-1, including four games without scoring a goal. The 24-year-old forward got off to a productive start this season, recording 13 points over 11 games, prior to getting injured.