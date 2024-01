Kovalenko (undisclosed) played 19:01 of ice time against Avtomobilist on Friday.

Kovalenko has been limited to just 30 games this season in the KHL due to injury, registering nine goals and 20 assists along the way. The 24-year-old winger was selected by the Avs in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. If continues to produce at that level, he could attempt to make the jump to North America next season.