Kovalenko was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday,

Kovalenko was sent down Thursday in what was a paper move as the Avalanche are up against the cap. The 25-year-old has two goals and six points in 17 NHL games this season. He will likely be a bottom-six forward as the Avs are expected to get top-six forwards Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) back in the lineup Friday.