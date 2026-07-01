Avalanche's Noah Juulsen: Agrees to two-year deal

Juulsen signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Juulsen had a goal, 10 points, 15 PIM, 104 hits and 45 blocks in 52 regular-season appearances with the Flyers in 2025-26. The 29-year-old blueliner will probably begin the season as Colorado's seventh or eighth defenseman on the depth charts. Look for him to typically be a healthy scratch when everyone is available, but Juulsen would slot into a more consistent third-pairing spot if the Avalanche's blue line runs into injury issues.