Kylington (upper body) is not progressing in his recovery and is considered month-to-month, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Kylington has not yet been placed on injured reserve, but he could land on the IR list when Jonathan Drouin (upper body) is able to return. Boulding adds Kylington is not doing much activity, so he should not be considered close to a return. Even when healthy, he may not be able to make the lineup on a regular basis.