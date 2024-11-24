Kylington scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Kylington missed time earlier in the season due to an illness, but he's also struggled to get in the lineup when healthy. He's primarily competed for a third-pairing spot that is usually filled by Calvin de Haan, though Kylington has now played in three straight games. His two points Saturday were his first scoring contributions of the season, and he's added two shots on net, two hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over seven outings. Without more offense, the 27-year-old won't be an option in most fantasy formats.