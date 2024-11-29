Kylington sustained an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over Vegas and won't play Friday versus the Stars, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

While the Avalanche are in Dallas, Kylington is being evaluated in Denver. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist in eight appearances in 2024-25. When Kylington is healthy, he'll be in the mix for a spot on the third pairing.