Pavel inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Thursday, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

Pavel's deal with the Avalanche will begin next season, but he'll finish the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL's Eagles on a professional tryout contract. The 23-year-old had six goals and 15 points in 39 NCAA contests with Minnesota State this season. Pavel was an undrafted free agent prospect.