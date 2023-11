Pavel had one shot on goal over 6:59 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Pavel was recalled from AHL Colorado earlier this week and made his NHL debut, replacing Fredrik Olofsson (upper body) as the center of the fourth line. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that he was pleased with Pavel's performance but capped his reps (10 shifts) and didn't use him on the penalty kill, because the 23-year-old hadn't been up with the team very long.