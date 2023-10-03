Pavel (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition contest versus Dallas, per Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche.

Pavel, who had been limited since the start of training camp due to injury, will make his preseason debut Tuesday. The 23-year-old produced six goals and 15 points in 39 games for Minnesota State University (Mankato) last season. Pavel also appeared in two regular-season contests and four playoff games with AHL Colorado in 2022-23. He will probably spend most of this campaign at the minor-league level.