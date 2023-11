Pavel was demoted to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Pavellogged 6:59 of ice time in his first NHL game versus New Jersey on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Czech has yet to register a point in 10 games with the Eagles, so it's a little surprising to see him earning the promotion to the big club. While Pavel figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors, he could earn some more call-ups throughout the year.