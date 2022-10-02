Olausson was sent to AHL Colorado on Saturday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Olausson, the Avalanche's first-round pick in 2021, is out of the juniors and was vying for a spot on the NHL roster. He was a quick demotion, but the word out of camp is that Olausson needs to work on his play away from the puck. The organization would also like to see him add speed and strength. Think of it as an early wake-up call for the young forward and not necessarily a setback. Olausson had 26 goals and 49 points over 55 games in the OHL last season while skating for Barrie and Oshawa.