Kelly scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Kelly has five goals and three assists over his last seven games. His tally Sunday was his 20th of the season, a strong milestone for a player who has primarily seen bottom-six minutes. He's up to 34 points, 94 shots on net, 173 hits, 55 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 76 appearances in a career year.