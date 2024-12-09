Kelly scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Kelly produced the last goal of the game while picking up his second point over the last three contests. Outside of a couple of pockets of production, the 25-year-old has been quiet on offense this season. He's at two goals, six points, 33 shots on net, 51 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 29 games, primarily in a bottom-six role.