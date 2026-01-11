Kelly logged two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kelly has a goal and two helpers over his last three outings, rebounding from a seven-game slump. With the Avalanche weathering some injuries to forwards, Kelly has moved up into a third-line role. The 26-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 59 shots on net, 89 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 appearances. He'll have a career year on offense if he can earn four more points.