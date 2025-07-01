Kelly signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Kelly has had similar rates of production over the last seasons, contributing 18 points over 80 regular-season games in 2023-24, and he logged 19 points over 80 regular-season contests in 2024-25. The left-shot forward will continue to fill a depth role for the Avalanche next season, most likely on the fourth line.