Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Fills empty cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Kelly has four points over his last three games. The 26-year-old defensive forward's recent burst of offense is unlikely to last, but it's putting him on a good pace this year as he tries to eclipse the 20-point mark for the first time in his career. Kelly has five goals, three helpers, 27 shots on net, 34 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 17 outings in a fourth-line role.
