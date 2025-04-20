Kelly logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Kelly ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old opens the postseason in a fourth-line role, but he's one player who could be at risk of losing their place in the lineup once Gabriel Landeskog (knee) is cleared to return. Kelly had a career-high 19 points with 99 shots on net, 161 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 80 regular-season outings in his first year with the Avalanche.