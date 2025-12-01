Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Missing from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly is battling an illness that will keep him out of practice Monday.
With Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also under the weather, Kelly's absence will likely fly under the radar for fans and fantasy managers alike. Still, the 26-year-old Kelly has notched five goals and six helpers in 25 appearances for the Avalanche this season while filling a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Fills empty cage•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Three-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Scores vs. New Jersey•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Manages helper Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Extends stay with Colorado•