Kelly scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kelly has two goals over his last three games and a total of five points in his last eight outings. The 26-year-old forward continues to find ways to get involved from the fourth line. He's up to 10 goals, 18 points, 64 shots on net, 100 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 49 appearances. Kelly's production could be useful in deeper fantasy formats, though his place in the lineup invites some risk for managers seeking consistent offense.