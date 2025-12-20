Kelly scored a goal, added six hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Kelly ended a five-game slump with his tally. He has two goals over nine contests in December, but his chances on offense remain fairly limited from a fourth-line role. The 26-year-old defensive forward is up to seven goals, 13 points, 50 shots on net, 72 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 34 appearances. He needs just one more goal to match his career high from each of the last two campaigns.