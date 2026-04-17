Kelly scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Kelly snapped a five-game drought with this tally. The 26-year-old ends the regular season with a career-best campaign to his name after putting up 21 goals, 35 points, 104 shots on net, 177 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating. He'll be an integral part of the Avalanche's forward depth during the postseason.