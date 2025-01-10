Kelly scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Kelly ended a six-game point drought when he tacked on a goal in the third period. The 25-year-old forward was on the fourth line Thursday, as the Avalanche opted to move Juuso Parssinen to center in a middle-six capacity. Kelly has typically played on the third line this season, racking up 10 points, 49 shots on net, 83 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 43 appearances.