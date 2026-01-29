Kelly scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Kelly's goal at 14:05 of the second period briefly tied the game at 1-1, though Ridly Greig answered just 17 seconds later. The 26-year-old Kelly is up to a career-high 20 points in just 51 outings this season, reaching this milestone against his former team. He's added 67 shots on net, 105 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating while playing primarily in a bottom-six role.