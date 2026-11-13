Kelly scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Kelly, along with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Cale Makar (lower body), all left the game in the second period. Kelly was the only one to return, and his shorthanded tally tied the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old forward has continued to excel in a fourth-line role, racking up four goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 23 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 20 appearances. Kelly has three points over his last four outings.