Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Scores vs. New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly scored a goal while adding three shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.
Kelly has four points this season, and all of them have come in his last five appearances. The 26-year-old isn't expected to play a big role in fantasy due to his bottom-six role in the lineup, but he's certainly trending in the right direction with his recent play.
