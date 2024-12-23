Kelly logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kelly made the generous choice, feeding Joel Kiviranta on the Avalanche's second empty-netter to complete the latter's hat trick. The 25-year-old Kelly has five points over 11 outings in December while seeing steady third-line usage. It's not a role that leads to consistent offense, but he has a little depth scoring in his game. For the season, the center has three goals, six helpers, 42 shots on net, 67 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests.