Kelly scored two goals on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Kelly had two second-period goals, including one while shorthanded, and he assisted on a Jack Drury tally in the final frame. In this kind of blowout win, plenty of players were heavily involved. Kelly won't do this with much frequency, but he's been a solid bottom-six forward with four goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 30 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 15 appearances this season. His physicality could get him on the radar in deeper fantasy formats.