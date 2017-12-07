Nemeth (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus Tampa Bay, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Nemeth will suit up after a 12-game absence due to his undisclosed ailment. The defenseman notched one goal and five helpers in a dozen outings this year and needs just two more points to set a new career high. After being trapped in the backlog of blueliners in Dallas, Nemeth should feature on a regular basis as long as he can stay healthy.