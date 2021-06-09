Nemeth had an assist, two hits and one blocked shot over 11:30 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5 of their playoff series.

Nemeth, skating on the third pair, was part of a unit that maintained pressure in the Golden Knights' end, which eventually led to Joonas Donskoi's goal and a 2-0 lead. It was the first postseason point for Nemeth, who has eight shots, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and six PIM while recording a plus-2 over nine playoff contests. Game 6 will be in Las Vegas on Thursday, when the Avalanche face elimination.