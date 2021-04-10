Detroit traded Nemeth (undisclosed) to the Avalanche for a 2022 fourth-round pick Friday.

Nemeth missed the last two games with an unknown issue, but the Red Wings may have just been protecting a trade asset. The 29-year-old defenseman has eight points and 47 blocked shots through 39 games this season. He'll help bulk up a Colorado blue line that has had the injury bug for most of the season.