Nemeth posted a game misconduct, collecting 10 PIM in the stat sheet during a 6-1 victory against the Rangers on Friday.

The defenseman earned his ejection at the end of the second period, along with Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello. With the game misconduct, Nemeth's PIM for the season shot up to 35 in 37 games. He only has one goal and five points, but Nemeth is strong contributor in the defensive categories. In addition to the PIM, he owns a plus-3 rating, 72 blocks and 69 hits.