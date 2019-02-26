Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Effective despite overtime loss
Nemeth had an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Nemeth contributed in many other ways, with four blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal in the contest. He may have left the partridge in the pear tree, but with 104 hits and 102 blocks this season, the defense-oriented blueliner could have value in deeper formats despite only eight points to his name this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Rare offensive outburst•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Earns game misconduct•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Grabs rare point•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Returning to lineup against Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Participates in full capacity•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...