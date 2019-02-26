Nemeth had an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Nemeth contributed in many other ways, with four blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal in the contest. He may have left the partridge in the pear tree, but with 104 hits and 102 blocks this season, the defense-oriented blueliner could have value in deeper formats despite only eight points to his name this year.

