Nemeth had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (3), assists (12) and shots on goal (73) while posting an impressive plus-27 rating in 68 contests.

Nemeth doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most fantasy formats, but he developed into a solid shut-down defender for Colorado this season, and should continue to grow into that role in 2018-19. The 6-foot-3 Swede will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Avalanche will almost certainly extend him a qualifying offer in order to avoid the risk of losing him to another defenseman-needy NHL club.