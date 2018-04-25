Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Enjoys career-best season
Nemeth had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (3), assists (12) and shots on goal (73) while posting an impressive plus-27 rating in 68 contests.
Nemeth doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most fantasy formats, but he developed into a solid shut-down defender for Colorado this season, and should continue to grow into that role in 2018-19. The 6-foot-3 Swede will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Avalanche will almost certainly extend him a qualifying offer in order to avoid the risk of losing him to another defenseman-needy NHL club.
More News
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Snaps 11-game point drought•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Out Friday against Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Projected to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...