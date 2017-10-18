Nemeth (shoulder) will return to action versus St. Louis on Thursday.

Nemeth was forced to watch from the press box just once due to his shoulder ailment. When healthy, the blueliner is logging only 17:16 of ice time per game, which may be higher than any of his previous season averages, but remains low for a blueliner. Chris Bigras figures to be a healthy scratch as a result of Nemeth's reintroduction to the game-day lineup