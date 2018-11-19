Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Grabs rare point
Nemeth had an assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.
Nemeth picked up his first assist since the opening night of the season, doubling his season total in the process. Nemeth is not much of a fantasy option, with only two points in 15 games this year.
