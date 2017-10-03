Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Headed to Colorado
Nemeth (hand) was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Nemeth provides much-needed depth for Colorado's blue line corps and will possibly be able to step into a starting role immediately upon arrival. The move doesn't do much in the fantasy realm though, as the Swedish defenseman has registered minimal scoring totals in four NHL seasons and that's not likely to get better as he moves to one of the league's most anemic offenses.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...