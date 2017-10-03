Nemeth (hand) was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Nemeth provides much-needed depth for Colorado's blue line corps and will possibly be able to step into a starting role immediately upon arrival. The move doesn't do much in the fantasy realm though, as the Swedish defenseman has registered minimal scoring totals in four NHL seasons and that's not likely to get better as he moves to one of the league's most anemic offenses.