Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Inks one-year contract
Nemeth (shoulder) re-signed with Colorado on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million on Thursday.
The significant uptick in pay was well deserved for the stay-at-home defenseman, as he ranked fourth among all blueliners with a plus-27 rating in 2017-18. Nemeth also led Colorado in blocked shots (185), while setting career marks in goals (3), assists (12), and games played (68).
