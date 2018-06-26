Nemeth, who's a pending restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday.

Nemeth didn't exactly fit well with the Stars -- who took him in the second round (41st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft -- but the Swede enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Avalanche this past season, as he posted three goals, 12 assists, and a whopping 185 blocked shots through 68 games. His expiring one-year contract is only valued at $945,000, so we can expect Nemeth to earn much more than that on his next deal.