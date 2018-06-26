Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Issued qualifying offer
Nemeth, who's a pending restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday.
Nemeth didn't exactly fit well with the Stars -- who took him in the second round (41st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft -- but the Swede enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Avalanche this past season, as he posted three goals, 12 assists, and a whopping 185 blocked shots through 68 games. His expiring one-year contract is only valued at $945,000, so we can expect Nemeth to earn much more than that on his next deal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Enjoys career-best season•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Snaps 11-game point drought•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Out Friday against Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Projected to play Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...