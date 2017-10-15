Play

Nemeth (upper body) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's contest and will not return, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

The blueliner dropped the gloves with former teammate Tyler Seguin early in the third period, and it's likely then that Nemeth suffered the injury. Prior to leaving the game, Nemeth picked up two blocked shots in nearly 15 minutes of ice time.

