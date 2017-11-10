Nemeth (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Senators.

The 25-year-old blueliner won't be available for Friday's contest, but there's still a chance he'll be cleared to play in time for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa in Sweden. Nemeth has been impressive this season, notching one goal and five assists while posting a plus-6 rating in 12 games, so his owners will want to keep an eye on his status ahead of Saturday's tilt.