Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Participates in full-contact
Nemeth (shoulder) was a full participant in practice on Thursday.
Nearing full health from offseason shoulder surgery, Nemeth has shed his red non-contact jersey at practice. He appears on track to be ready to for the Avs' first regular season game on Oct. 4, and could very well see some preseason action in the near future.
