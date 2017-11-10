Nemeth (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Nemeth was already ruled out for Friday's clash with Ottawa and while a retroactive IR tag could allow him to return Saturday, the prospect of playing the second half of a back-to-back -- which is being played overseas -- seems highly unlikely. After a slow start to the year, the defenseman has tallied a trio of points in his last three outings. Until Nemeth is given the all-clear Andrei Mironov should get a look on the blue line.