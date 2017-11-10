Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Placed on injured reserve
Nemeth (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.
Nemeth was already ruled out for Friday's clash with Ottawa and while a retroactive IR tag could allow him to return Saturday, the prospect of playing the second half of a back-to-back -- which is being played overseas -- seems highly unlikely. After a slow start to the year, the defenseman has tallied a trio of points in his last three outings. Until Nemeth is given the all-clear Andrei Mironov should get a look on the blue line.
More News
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Out Friday against Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Projected to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Sustains another injury•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Given green light•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Will miss Tuesday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...