Nemeth managed an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nemeth set up Tyson Jost's backhand tally in the second period. Through 47 games between the Avalanche and the Red Wings, Nemeth has 10 points, 51 shots on net, 77 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's mostly worked in a bottom-four role with the Avs.