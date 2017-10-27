Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Projected to play Friday
Nemeth (lower body) is expected to return to Colorado's lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights.
The 25-year-old defender has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, tallying three assists and an impressive plus-7 rating in seven games. If he's able to return to action as expected, Nemeth will skate with Tyson Barrie on the Avalanche's second pairing against Vegas.
