Nemeth (lower body) is expected to return to Colorado's lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old defender has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, tallying three assists and an impressive plus-7 rating in seven games. If he's able to return to action as expected, Nemeth will skate with Tyson Barrie on the Avalanche's second pairing against Vegas.

