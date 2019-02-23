Nemeth picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The rugged blueliner had gone 18 games without registering a point, last hitting the scoresheet Dec. 29. Nemeth may not offer much offense, but he's provided some fantasy value in formats that count other categories -- the 27-year-old has 101 hits and 95 blocked shots in 53 games to go along with a plus-7 rating and 43 PIM.