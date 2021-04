Nemeth blocked six shots and delivered one hit over 21:06 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Nemeth, who was acquired from the Red Wings earlier this month, made his second-time round debut with Colorado. He was a member of the Avalanche in 2017 and 2018. He slotted in on the third pair and saw ample ice time on the penalty kill, as Colorado was whistled for five infractions.