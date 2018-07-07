Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Rehabbing shoulder injury
Nemeth is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, The Denver Post reports, adding that the defenseman might not be ready for training camp.
Between Nemeth filing for arbitration and the Avs arbitrarily disclosing that he went under the knife to fix a shoulder injury, the defenseman's fantasy value is decreasing precipitously. This is particularly unfortunate because Nemeth achieved career highs across the board last season -- his first in Colorado -- including 15 points, 66 hits, 185 blocked shots and an impressive plus-27 rating.
