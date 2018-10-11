Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Returning to lineup against Sabres
Nemeth (shoulder) will suit up in Thursday's matchup with Buffalo.
It wasn't immediately clear who would get bounced from the blue line to make way for Nemeth, but Mark Barberio would seem to be the odds-on favorite. The 26-year-old Nemeth notched a helper Opening Night, along with three shots, one hit and a pair of blocks.
